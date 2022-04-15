DCC’s (DCC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 8,160 ($106.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.47) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($99.56) to GBX 8,349 ($108.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($89.91) to GBX 5,550 ($72.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,205.29 ($93.89).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,856 ($76.31) on Thursday. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,520 ($84.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,906.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,007.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

