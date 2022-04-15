Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 443.8% in March

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 443.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DBCCF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Decibel Cannabis (Get Rating)
