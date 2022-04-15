Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $21.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.85.
Several brokerages have commented on DK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,782. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Delek US (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
