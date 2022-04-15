Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.62) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.71 ($3.63).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 113.70 ($1.48) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($57,940.11).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

