Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

