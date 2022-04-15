Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

