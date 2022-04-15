Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

