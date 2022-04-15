Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

