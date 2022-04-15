Desjardins Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

MFC stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $99,316,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.