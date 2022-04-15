Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.36 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

