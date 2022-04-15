Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will post $103.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.69 million and the highest is $103.70 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $51.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $526.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,330,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after buying an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Despegar.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 449,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Despegar.com by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DESP opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.16. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

