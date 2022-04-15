Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $120.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

