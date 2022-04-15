Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $425.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLA by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after buying an additional 141,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

