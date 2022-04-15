Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $170.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

MKSI stock opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $114.47 and a 1 year high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

