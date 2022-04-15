Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.22) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.