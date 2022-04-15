Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Rutger Helbing Sells 66,486 Shares

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £140,285.46 ($182,806.18).
Devro stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Devro plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.46 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.
About Devro (Get Rating)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
