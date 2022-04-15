Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DMIFF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Diamcor Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamcor Mining (DMIFF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.