Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DMIFF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Diamcor Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

