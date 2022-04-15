DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells $1,221,342.55 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,221,342.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,420.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

