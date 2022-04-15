Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Disco alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.17. Disco has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.