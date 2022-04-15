Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

DLPN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 8,393,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

