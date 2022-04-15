Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

