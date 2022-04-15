Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DLPN stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
