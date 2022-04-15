Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLPN stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.