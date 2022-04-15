Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.
Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
