Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.
Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
About Dolphin Entertainment (Get Rating)
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)
