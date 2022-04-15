Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

