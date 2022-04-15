Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

DRXGY stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

Get Drax Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.