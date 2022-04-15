Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

DRXGY stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.