Drax Group’s (DRX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.05) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.51) to GBX 980 ($12.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.57).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 706.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 612.88. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 388.80 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 845.89 ($11.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($213,818.37).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

