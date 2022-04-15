Drive Shack’s (DS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.65) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.60).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

