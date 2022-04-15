DS Smith’s (SMDS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 430 ($5.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.65) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.60).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 315.80 ($4.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 334.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 366.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About DS Smith (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.