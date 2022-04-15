DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DSV A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.26.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

