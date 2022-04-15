Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 283.8% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSE EXG opened at $9.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

