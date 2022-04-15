Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Up 345.1% in March

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, an increase of 345.1% from the March 15th total of 207,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

ECAOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

