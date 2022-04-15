Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.