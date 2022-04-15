Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 233,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EDSA stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

