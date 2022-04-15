Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 818.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 81.7% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

