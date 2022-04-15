Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

ELAN opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 238,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

