Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.