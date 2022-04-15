EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Buys 11 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.59) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($193.51).
Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,210 ($15.77) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($189.21).
- On Monday, February 14th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.68) per share, with a total value of £153.60 ($200.16).
Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,342 ($17.49) on Friday. EMIS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.04). The company has a market capitalization of £849.63 million and a PE ratio of 29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,307.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.
EMIS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.
