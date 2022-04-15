Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,060 ($26.84) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EDV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.15) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.26).

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 2,036 ($26.53) on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($19.61) and a one year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,914.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,791.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

