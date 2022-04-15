ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
ENEOS stock opened at 7.03 on Friday.
About ENEOS
