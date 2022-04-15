Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

