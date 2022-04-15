Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Engie from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

