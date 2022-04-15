Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, an increase of 358.6% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESVIF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

