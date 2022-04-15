Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.55.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

