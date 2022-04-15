Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

