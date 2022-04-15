Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Price Target Cut to 215.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from 235.00 to 215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ENTOF stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Entra ASA has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $22.70.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had a property portfolio of 73 properties with a total area of approximately 1.05 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

