Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $287.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the highest is $300.24 million. Enviva reported sales of $241.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enviva by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. Enviva has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

