EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $124.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.71.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.
About EOG Resources (Get Rating)
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.
