Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Insider Shaun M. Smith Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) insider Shaun M. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Epwin Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,118.84).

EPWN opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £132.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. Epwin Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

