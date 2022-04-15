Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXP. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Boston Properties stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.