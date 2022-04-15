Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deutsche Börse AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

DBOEY opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

